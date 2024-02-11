Here is my predicted line up for Arsenal v Man City Women – McCabe returns

My predicted line up for AWFC vs Man City Women

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women’s squad will welcome Manchester City to Meadow Park this afternoon for the 5th round of the Women’s FA Cup. A tough challenge to face, but with a good record against City at Meadow Park our girls can feel confident that it can be done.

City have been on fire recently though and after the postponed match against London City Lionesses mid-week, we’re still recovering from our shock loss to West Ham on the weekend, so will be looking to bounce back and knock City out of this year’s FA Cup. I expect a strong line up from Eidevall as I can’t see him taking any chances, and here’s how I expect him to line them up.

In goal Zinsberger. Although she had a bit of a rough game against West Ham and made many mistakes, I still think Eidevall trusts her between the sticks and is probably our strongest option in goal to face City. She will be looking to bounce back and make up for the mistakes from last week’s game and hopefully stays strong and solid between the sticks.

In defence I expect a back four of Fox, Williamson, Wubben-Moy and McCabe. McCabe is back from suspension, and I expect her to come straight back into the side. Fox has been unreal since joining the club and has been able to produce great defensive tackles but also can bring the ball forward and create things for our forwards. I think Williamson get the nod at CB, next to Wubben-Moy who’s been solid all season. Williamson has obviously only just returned from injury but with her type of leadership I think she starts and plays for at least 60 minutes.

In the middle I expect a three of Pelova, Walti and just in front of them Miedema. They’ve become a solid midfield and have been linking up well together. Pelova has also formed a get partnership with both Fox and Mead and the right side really look like they’re gelling. Walti walked away with POTM after having a great month and hasn’t had a bad game in forever, staying solid in the middle and creating chances to push the ball forward, and Miedema just in front of them so she can help move the ball forward but also drop back when needed to help in the middle.

In attack I expect a front three of Mead, Russo and Foord. All have been consistently picked this season and have been working well together. Mead has been a bright spark in this Arsenal team that we were clearly missing while she was out injured and brings a real danger to any back line.

Foord has also been great this season and has been able to find the back of the net when needed and Russo, after scoring against West Ham, will hopefully be confident and get in all the right places, she’s a great striker and I’d love to see a few more goals from her this afternoon.

So that’s a 4-2-3-1 formation of

Zinsberger

Fox – Williamson – Wubben-Moy -McCabe

Pelova – Walti

Mead – Miedema – Foord

Russo

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How would you line our women up today?

Daisy Mae

