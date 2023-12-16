Here is my predicted line up for Arsenal Women at Tottenham – What is yours?

My predicted lineup for the AWFC London derby

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women’s squad will travel across town to rivals Tottenham today as we make the short trip to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in our second meeting with them in just a few days. Mid-week we walked away victorious after a tough battle for 90 minutes led to penalties, and our women stepped up with calm and composed penalties to put us on top of the Conti Cup group table. Today we turn our focus back to The Women’s Super League were we currently sit 2nd on the table, level on points with Chelsea and today have the chance of going top. Here’s how I expect Eidevall to line his squad up today.

In goal I expect Manuela Zinsberger, after missing out on a hard game against Spurs mid-week, I think she comes straight back into the fold and will be itching to get back between the sticks and put in a performance.

In defence I expect a back four of McCabe, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy and Catley. Although McCabe has started the past few games, I think she still keeps her spot at the back, with Martiz starting mid-week I expect McCabe to revert back to the LB role. Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy and Catley were all rested for the Conti Cup game and I think they come back into the squad straight away, with a chance to go top of the table and get 11 straight wins (all competitions), our defence will have to be at their best and a full strength backline is how I expect it to go.

In the midfield I expect a three of Pelova, Maanum and Walti. Kim Little has question marks around her fitness after coming off with a knock against Chelsea, Eidevall saying in his press conference it was a race for time and they’d have to access her before Saturday’s match so I assume Maanum will be playing in that holding midfield/more advanced role, which she’s been playing really well recently so I don’t think it will be much of an issue. Pelova and Walti were both rested mid-week so I expect them to come back into the fold straight away.

In attack I expect a front three of Mead, Russo and Foord. All were rested mis-week and I’d assume they come straight back into the fold. Mead has been outstanding since coming back form injury and looks like no time passed and she’s already looking back at her very best. Russo scored two goals in her last outing against Chelsea and came on to score our first penalty mid-week, only coming on in the 84th minute so think she gets the start today. Foord also came on in the second half against Spurs and was the only player to miss the penalty, so will be wanting to bounce back from that and put in a good performance.

So that’s a 4-2-3-1 formation of

Zinsberger

McCabe – Ilestedt – Wubben-Moy – Catley

Pelova – Walti

Mead – Maanum – Foord

Russo

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think we will line up?

Daisy Mae

