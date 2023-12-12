Here is my predicted line-up for PSV v Arsenal tonight – What’s your’s?

My predicted line up vs PSV away

Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal squad will travel to Philips Stadium in The Netherlands to face off against PSV Eindhoven in our second clash with the highly rated Dutch side, who have recently been on fire. The last time we met, PSV came to The Emirates on day one of The Champions League groups and Arsenal walked away 4-0 winners after a dominant display on home soil. Tonight the lads will look to finish the group off strong with a win, with both Arsenal and PSV already qualified for the next stage as well, we could see a interesting game.

A lot of fans are fully expecting Arteta to field a full team of youngsters but there are other things to consider, such as……

Arteta needs to rotate, but you can bet he still wants to win badly.

You know why? The winner of each Group Stage game gets an extra €2.8m and a draw nets us €930k. Put this in context – The men's FA Cup winners currently receive two million pounds. https://t.co/OnGAPmZdvC — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 12, 2023

So, here’s how I expect Arteta to line his side up at the start of the game…..

In goal I expect David Raya to start between the sticks, after a tough weekend Raya will be looking to prove himself and put a mark on the last UCL group stage game. After a tough weekend away at Villa Park, Arteta will be hoping Raya can get back to his best and finish the group off with a strong performance.

In defence I expect a back four of Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel and Zinchenko. Although Tomiyasu is a massive loss I think Zinchenko will step up to the plate and put in a solid performance. Gabriel and Saliba are quite possibly the best centre-back pairing in the Premier League and will also want to get back to their best after the weekend.

In midfield I expect a three of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz, same set up as the game against Villa. Rice is the rock to our midfield and keeps that sense of control through the middle, against a team like PSV who like to score goals and overrun the midfield of teams, Rice will be a important player for Arteta again tonight. Havertz has been on fire lately, possibly one of our best players in recent weeks and I can’t see him getting dropped. Odegaard needs to really show up tonight, he had a bad game against Villa and will need to prove that he’s worth starting every week.

In attack, I expect a front three of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard. I think Trossard comes in for Martinelli, for me Martinelli hasn’t been clinical enough lately and Trossard when playing down the wing has been impressive, we might see the stock standard but with nothing on the line, Arteta might be encouraged to switch things up a bit. Saka down the right as always and Jesus up front and centre.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation of

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko

Odegaard – Rice – Havertz

Saka – Jesus – Trossard

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How do you think Arteta lines his squad up tonight?

Daisy Mae

