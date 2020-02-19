Here is my score prediction for Arsenal at Olympiacos – What’s yours?

Hello everybody. Our next game is in Europe, and Arsenal will be playing one of the giants of Greek football, Olympiacos, on Thursday in the Europa league. As usual, before any game is played, a lot of people would try predicting the result of the game. Some may predict a victory for either team, while some would just play safe and predict a draw like the former England international Michael Owen and many other pundits.

Owen is entitled to his own opinion, but I would like to disagree. That the Greek team picked up a home point against Spurs in the Champions league does not mean they will get a point against the Gunners. We are Arsenal and not Tottenham. We have more European experience than Tottenham, and we sure know how to win games in the Europa. Olympiacos is a good team, especially when playing in front of their home fans, but then we are a better team, and with the record we have against Greek oppositions in Europe, we should be able to win in Greece.

After the comprehensive win against Newcastle it is only natural that the boys will play with so much confidence and their morale will be pumped high. Playing in Europe is a different ball game to playing in the premiership; nobody can argue that, but then is the standard of the Europa comparable to the standard of the English premiership? Your answer is as good as mine.

Without trying to insult the Europa league, I am of the view that despite our struggles in the Premiership in recent times, we surely know how to play in the Europa and also win games. Last season’s semi final, where we beat Valencia over two legs, despite pundits predictions, is a typical example of how Arsenal is in a different class from the rest in the Europa league. The Greek side may be good at home but they will surely get beaten by Arsenal. I predict a 3-1 win in favour of the Mighty Gunners!

We are Arsenal and we are proud.

Sylvester Kwentua