Here is the sacrifice Arsenal is willing to make to add Ligue 1 midfielder

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth via Sun Sports claims that Arsenal is prepared to sell three players to fund their move for Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar.

The Gunners are in the market for a new midfielder and the Frenchman has emerged as a top target for them alongside Thomas Partey.

He was part of the Lyon side that reached the semi-final of the last Champions League, beating the likes of Juventus and Manchester City along the way.

Arsenal has already signed Gabriel Magalhaes and Willian in this transfer window, but they wish to add another quality player to their midfield. But they need to raise funds from transfers to land their target.

Emiliano Martinez has already moved to Aston Villa, and that transfer has fetched the Gunners about £20 million.

The report adds that at least three more players are expected to follow the Argentinean through the exit door.

Lucas Torreira, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Sead Kolasinac have been mentioned for transfers away from the Emirates.

Torriera is edging closer to a move back to Italy with Torino and the Gunners will make around £22 million from the deal claims the Sun.

The report further claims that Sokratis is interesting Napoli while Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and Schalke 04 all want Kolasinac.