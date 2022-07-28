‘Here we go’ – 22 year-old has ‘full agreement’ on Ligue 1 move

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Nuno Tavares has a ‘full agreement’ in place to join Marseille on loan from Arsenal this summer, with his medical set to take place tomorrow.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order in north London following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, with both Kieran Tierney and the new signing expected to battle it out for a first-team role this term.

It makes sense that the Portuguese would be looking to move on under the new circumstances, and while Atalanta were believed to be keen on a deal, we were unhappy with the idea of including an option to buy which ended negotiations, and an agreement is now claimed to be in place for him to join Marseille instead.

Nuno Tavares’ set to join Olympique Marseille, medical tests on Friday. Arsenal and OM have full agreement on loan deal, no buy option included. 🚨🔵 #OM Final check to the contracts in the afternoon then it will be signed. Here we go. #AFC pic.twitter.com/DIweKrmIIg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2022

The French club can offer Champions League football to our youngster, with William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi having helped them to secure a second-placed finish in the French division last term, and if the Portuguese can play regularly in their side he could well come back ready to rival our current duo for a role in our side.

Patrick

