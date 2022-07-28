Arsenal News Latest News

‘Here we go’ – 22 year-old has ‘full agreement’ on Ligue 1 move

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Nuno Tavares has a ‘full agreement’ in place to join Marseille on loan from Arsenal this summer, with his medical set to take place tomorrow.

The defender has fallen down the pecking order in north London following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, with both Kieran Tierney and the new signing expected to battle it out for a first-team role this term.

It makes sense that the Portuguese would be looking to move on under the new circumstances, and while Atalanta were believed to be keen on a deal, we were unhappy with the idea of including an option to buy which ended negotiations, and an agreement is now claimed to be in place for him to join Marseille instead.

The French club can offer Champions League football to our youngster, with William Saliba and Matteo Guendouzi having helped them to secure a second-placed finish in the French division last term, and if the Portuguese can play regularly in their side he could well come back ready to rival our current duo for a role in our side.

Patrick

———————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

Mikel Arteta meets the press after incredible 4-0 destruction of Chelsea

Please enjoy, share, and subscribe to Just Arsenal Vids

Posted by

Tags Nuno Tavares

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Tavares on loan to l’OM,Bellerin to Betis with Arsenal ready to terminate his contract after accepting that he will not go anywhere else, that’s another 5/6 still to go.good luck to Tavares at Marseille,he is going to need it,they are a tough crowd to please.if he doesn’t,they will let him know about it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs