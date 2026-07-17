Here we go – Arsenal agrees deal for new winger

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge as they begin to get serious about adding new players to their squad.

The Gunners have experienced a relatively quiet summer transfer window in recent weeks, while several other clubs have strengthened their squads with new signings. However, Mikel Arteta’s side are now stepping up their pursuit of key targets as they look to build a squad capable of competing on every front.

A few days ago, Arsenal agreed to sell Leandro Trossard, creating space for a new winger. Tzolis has emerged as the player set to fill that role as the club continues to reshape its attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Tzolis set to replace Trossard

Arsenal enjoyed an outstanding season last term and will be aiming to retain their league title while also challenging for Champions League success. To achieve those ambitions, the club knows it must continue to strengthen its squad with quality additions.

Trossard played a key role in Arsenal’s success, and his departure leaves an important gap in the team. The club believes Tzolis can replace his contribution and could even have a greater impact if he settles quickly in north London.

The Greek attacker was outstanding for Club Brugge last season, contributing to more than 30 goals as the club performed strongly in its domestic competitions. His impressive displays established him as one of the most productive attacking players in the league.

Arsenal expect Tzolis to make an impact

The expectations at the Emirates are considerably higher, and Tzolis will be expected to deliver consistently at the highest level. He understands the challenge that awaits him and will be determined to make a positive impression with his new club.

Arsenal will hope his creativity, technical quality and attacking threat can help maintain the standards established during the previous campaign. His ability to score and create goals could prove valuable as the club competes across multiple competitions.

With a deal now agreed, Arsenal will look forward to integrating Tzolis into the squad as they prepare for another demanding season and aim to compete for major honours once again.

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