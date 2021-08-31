Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

‘Here-we-go confirmed’ – Arsenal deal done with medical scheduled for this afternoon

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal have agreed a deal with Bologna to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu, and have scheduled him in for his medical this afternoon.

The 22 year-old is a versatile defender who is comfortable playing at either centre-back or at right-back, and is now expected to complete his move to the Emirates today.

We are expected to pay a 20 Million euro fee to the Serie A side according to the Guardian, with a potential 3 million euros extra in bonuses if certain criteria is met.

Fabrizio Romano added that the medical is scheduled for this afternoon, crediting David Ornstein as the first to hear news on the player’s potential move.

The defender has been linked with Tottenham in recent weeks, with our North London rivals claimed to have made him a ‘long-term summer target’ according to Football London‘s Alasdair Gold, but we have clearly beaten our rivals to the punch here.

Does beating Spurs to one of their targets make it that bit sweeter?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Takehiro Tomiyasu

  1. PJ-SA says:
    August 31, 2021 at 1:39 pm

    “The defender has been linked with Tottenham in recent weeks, with our North London rivals claimed to have made him a ‘long-term summer target’ according to Football London‘s Alasdair Gold, but we have clearly beaten our rivals to the punch here”

    No, they chose another player…we beat nobody, don’t you watch our games haha?

  2. Crowther says:
    August 31, 2021 at 1:53 pm

    After him signing, we shall be left with midfield and getting tactics right.

    1. arie82 says:
      August 31, 2021 at 2:03 pm

      white and chamber can play as cdm
      mybe arteta will play them as cdm to fill partey injury and xhaka red card

  3. mikki says:
    August 31, 2021 at 1:55 pm

    As far Arteta still remains the manager is of no use,,, there’s no point to prove even Arsenal should sign all the best players in the world,,, Arteta is not good at let alone being good for Arsenal….

  4. Sue says:
    August 31, 2021 at 2:00 pm

    Romano tweeted we’re not interested in Aouar, only Tomiyasu and outgoings..

  5. Seroti says:
    August 31, 2021 at 2:02 pm

    With this signing am having a feeling Arteta is about to switch to a back 3 defense for the season. Am not saying it’s not good infact if it will bring a kind of defensive shutout am on for it.

  6. Lupe says:
    August 31, 2021 at 2:04 pm

    Arteta has been backed this year so he’s got not excuse.

  7. Jon says:
    August 31, 2021 at 2:07 pm

    Another Callum Chambers. And after the Romano tweet it looks like our business concluded for this window.

  8. GunneRay says:
    August 31, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    I don’t know much about Takehiro Tomiyasu so I’m not going to comment on him personally. I just wish him all the luck in the world and welcome him to the Arsenal family! 🙂

    I’m pretty sure this will be it going forwards now, as far as incoming players go. So we have White, Lokonga, Odegaard, Tavares, Ramsdale and Tomiyasu. I’m not not sure about any of you but I’m personally not that over excited with our summer transfers. It looks like MA was given £150m to spend, and that’s exactly what he did. He spent every last drop of it on youth.

    When you consider that we are heading south towards the Championship league faster than a bullet train, you would think the club would stop piling pressure on unproven players. You would think Arsenal as a club would at least look for some proven battle hardened players who can contribute from the get go!?

    With all the names we were being linked with (Aouar, Sanches, Aarons, Dembele and Trippier etc.) It makes you realise we were never in for them anyway. The usual smokescreen I guess. I was just hoping that the club had finally seen the errors of its ways and began to go with instant fixes and opposed to, “more of the same”. But then, who wants to come to Arsenal anyway? Bottom of the EPL and a squad in turmoil and confusion!

    1. John says:
      August 31, 2021 at 2:33 pm

      My personal doubts is Xhaka 4yrs contract ,should have been given 1yr or let him go out.

      Odegaard is overrated shouldn’t consider him. This fee should be diverted earlier for Buendia.

      Takehiro is like Alexander Hleb he is good at footwork, tackling and plays 2,4,3,.

  9. John says:
    August 31, 2021 at 2:27 pm

    Should chase Odson Eduard valued £15m, sell Laccazete .Th

  10. Skills1000 says:
    August 31, 2021 at 2:39 pm

    Welcome to Arsenal Takehiro.

  11. Adajim says:
    August 31, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    It’s really been a positive summer am giving the recruitment team a 7/10

  12. siamois says:
    August 31, 2021 at 2:43 pm

    Tottenham were interested in him but ended up looking at other players,as PJ-SA wrote,we didn’t beat the Spuds for his signing and as much it hurts to say this they bought s much younger,better player from Barca for way less,I swear you could be forgiven for thinking that MA as a player was at RM and not Barca,RM sold us MØ to fund their deal for Eduardo Cavaminga with few millions to spare.

  13. tom says:
    August 31, 2021 at 3:11 pm

    Maybe one of the signings that ends up being a huge signing. Lets see…

    I know as much as he is strong, athletic and combative in tackling. I see he is comfortable playing a cross field pass out to left wing though I don’t expect to see this from him so soon.

    Most impressively is he looks so mature he doesn’tplay like a 22 year old.

    I think you could flip a coin on this or Royal yet Royal appears to prefer Spurs according to some reports in sections of the media.

    All I know is Barca didn’t want Bellerin and some cash so we sell to Betis and buy Tomiyasu.

    Royal might be a bit more raw and enjoy venturing forward, a definite upgrade to the inconsistent Aurier But Tomiyasu I feel surprise a far few people

