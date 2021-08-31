‘Here-we-go confirmed’ – Arsenal deal done with medical scheduled for this afternoon

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal have agreed a deal with Bologna to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu, and have scheduled him in for his medical this afternoon.

The 22 year-old is a versatile defender who is comfortable playing at either centre-back or at right-back, and is now expected to complete his move to the Emirates today.

We are expected to pay a 20 Million euro fee to the Serie A side according to the Guardian, with a potential 3 million euros extra in bonuses if certain criteria is met.

Fabrizio Romano added that the medical is scheduled for this afternoon, crediting David Ornstein as the first to hear news on the player’s potential move.

Paperworks completed between Arsenal and Bologna for Takehiro Tomiyasu. Edu Gaspar so fast to jump in the deal and close the agreement with player & club. ⚪️🔴🇯🇵 #AFC Here-we-go confirmed. Medical during the afternoon and then… official. First reported by @David_Ornstein. https://t.co/RNc5LPZxvL pic.twitter.com/tkZmyF5Esc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

The defender has been linked with Tottenham in recent weeks, with our North London rivals claimed to have made him a ‘long-term summer target’ according to Football London‘s Alasdair Gold, but we have clearly beaten our rivals to the punch here.

Does beating Spurs to one of their targets make it that bit sweeter?

