‘Here We Go’ Confirmed by Romano: Cristhian Mosquera to Arsenal

Arsenal have secured a verbal agreement to sign highly-rated Spanish defender Cristhian Mosquera from Valencia, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners have moved quickly to wrap up the deal, with Romano confirming the agreement on Monday evening. The total package is expected to cost under €20 million, with an initial €15 million fee plus performance-based add-ons.

The 21-year-old centre-back will join on a long-term contract and is expected to undergo a medical later this week, provided the final formalities proceed as planned.

Mosquera Only Wanted Arsenal

Romano adds that Mosquera only wanted to join Arsenal, despite previous interest from other top European clubs. His desire to work under Mikel Arteta and be part of Arsenal’s long-term project was a decisive factor in the move.

Arsenal have been monitoring Mosquera closely following his impressive season with Valencia and standout performances for Spain at Under-21 level. Known for his physicality, aerial ability, and calmness on the ball, Mosquera fits the profile of a modern defender suited to Arteta’s system.

His arrival comes at a crucial time, with Arsenal in need of defensive reinforcements. Kieran Tierney has joined Celtic, Takehiro Tomiyasu has departed and doubts linger over Oleksandr Zinchenko’s future. Mosquera, although young, is considered a ready-made rotational option with significant room for development.

The deal also represents a smart piece of business from Arsenal’s new sporting director Andrea Berta. Valencia were initially thought to be reluctant to sell, but the Gunners have negotiated favourable terms to secure one of La Liga’s brightest young talents.

Arsenal’s Defence Takes Shape

Mosquera’s signing bolsters an evolving back line as Arteta looks to build depth in defence. With pre-season fixtures and the Community Shield on the horizon, Arsenal will hope the player completes his medical swiftly and joins the squad in time to integrate fully ahead of the new campaign.

The Gunners are expected to make the move official later this week, pending completion of all documents and medical tests.

Arsenal’s transfer window is certainly gathering pace! Maybe we can finally clinch the Premier League title in 2025-26. A good signing Gooners?

