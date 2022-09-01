Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

‘Here we go’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms done deal for Arsenal departure

Fabrizio Romano claims that a deal has been agreed which will see Hector Bellerin’s return to Barcelona from Arsenal completed in the coming hours.

The defender hasn’t been considered a first-team option in north London so far this term, not even warming the bench in any of our five outings so far this term, with all of Ben White, Takehiro Timyasu and Cedric Soares ahead of him in the pecking order for the right-back spot.

Bellerin now looks set to complete a move to Barcelona, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that we are agreeing to terminate his current deal in north London with the Spaniard signing a one-year deal.

It seems a little crazy that we couldn’t find a better deal in order to allow the player to leave the club, having proved to a top player in previous seasons, but we just seem happy to rid our wage bill.

Has Bellerin blocked certain moves by his insistence on playing in La Liga? Would clubs really have been keen to avoid buying him from us?

Patrick

Hector Bellerin

