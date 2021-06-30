‘Here we go soon’ – Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal closing on two signings

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal are really close to completing deals to sign Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga and Benfica’s Nuno Tavares.

The Gunners look to be bolstering two key areas of the team early in the window, having lacked a decent back-up to Kieran Tierney last term, and with our numbers in central midfield also lacking.

Granit Xhaka is linked with an exit, while Dani Ceballos has already returned to Real Madrid after his second loan spell with the club, currently leaving just Mo Elneny and Thomas Partey as senior options in the middle.

We now look set to add another midfielder however, as Romano claims we are close to agreeing the terms of a deal to sign Sambi lokonga from Anderlecht, with just a future sell on percentage yet to be agreed.

Tavares arrival to bolster our defensive options is also claimed to be close, with the papers to be signed off on an €8 Million+ deal.

Arsenal are set to complete both Nuno Tavares and Lokonga signings in the next few days – confirmed and here we go soon ⚪️🔴 #AFC Lokonga will join for €17.5m + add ons, now final details on future sale %. Paperworks to be signed soon with Benfica for Tavares [€8m + add ons]. https://t.co/lX6c9RzH5j — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2021

I’m assuming that Sambi’s signature is for a squad role within the squad, and that we would still be looking at bringing in a first-team option to replace Granit Xhaka, although in the long-term he definitely looks like he should be deserving of that first-team spot, if he can continue to improve as he has in recent seasons.

Patrick