‘Here we go soon’ – Fabrizio Romano insists Arsenal closing on two signings

Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal are really close to completing deals to sign Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga and Benfica’s Nuno Tavares.
The Gunners look to be bolstering two key areas of the team early in the window, having lacked a decent back-up to Kieran Tierney last term, and with our numbers in central midfield also lacking.
Granit Xhaka is linked with an exit, while Dani Ceballos has already returned to Real Madrid after his second loan spell with the club, currently leaving just Mo Elneny and Thomas Partey as senior options in the middle.
We now look set to add another midfielder however, as Romano claims we are close to agreeing the terms of a deal to sign Sambi lokonga from Anderlecht, with just a future sell on percentage yet to be agreed.
Tavares arrival to bolster our defensive options is also claimed to be close, with the papers to be signed off on an €8 Million+ deal.
Arsenal are set to complete both Nuno Tavares and Lokonga signings in the next few days – confirmed and here we go soon ⚪️🔴 #AFC
Lokonga will join for €17.5m + add ons, now final details on future sale %.
Paperworks to be signed soon with Benfica for Tavares [€8m + add ons]. https://t.co/lX6c9RzH5j
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2021
I’m assuming that Sambi’s signature is for a squad role within the squad, and that we would still be looking at bringing in a first-team option to replace Granit Xhaka, although in the long-term he definitely looks like he should be deserving of that first-team spot, if he can continue to improve as he has in recent seasons.
Patrick
15 CommentsAdd a Comment
Hmmm
What exactly does this kid add to arsenal midfield.. His YouTube videos aren’t that fantastic.. Well fingers crossed.. Hopefully a fantastic players have poor YouTube videos.. Because am scared for arteta.. Most of his signs didn’t click, personally i don’t get why cedric doesn’t get more playing time..
Any this is the season, he promotes arsenal or sacks himself.. Kudos to his improving pepe though.
*hopefully a fantastic player, with poor YouTube videos..
*anyways this is the season arteta promotes arsenal or sacks himself
I really don’t understand why we are not going in for Bissouma???
Because we can fill the squad with africans then screw up our season in January
why we are not looking at him?
its simple, Pepe, Partey and Auba all sod off to the AFCON every January so why add another important first team player to that list by adding Bissouma to it?
Would be a mistake not to sign bissouma on that basis. Ben white(signing permitted) lokonga, willock and chambers is enough cover for those off to afcon.
Hopefully, he Lokonga turns out to be a young rare gem and plays better than Pogba.
Hopefully… But then don’t think he is our real replacement for Xhaka. I still think we are getting someone else with epl experience… I love Bisouma but I’m worried about losing Partey and Bissouma during afcon so maybe that’s what the club is looking at too. If we can get a Camavinga type player profile i would love it. Any ways fingers crossed we would get a good summer.
I don’t think that will be a problem especially If we sign Ben white, he could provide cover for midfield, then you have lokonga, willock? maybe chambers too
If you really think missing him in January will not affect us then maybe we don’t need him – based on your reasons given. On the contrary think we are in a make or break stage in the history of this club so we cannot afford to Mae such mistakes. Remember it was only 6 point that separated us from top 4. In January we have some good games including spurs so saying it will not be a problem is a bit inconsiderate to me…
👇My reply
He would only miss one premier league fixture (Tottenham away) the other fixtures are carabao cup semis and fa cup weekend. Not too bad. Anyway if not him Locatelli would a good signing
If this is the case then I think we will sign him. I thought the games were all epl. Well spurs will be happy that day for we will be without Auba, Partey, Pepe, and Bissouma if he eventually joins. If Bissouma joins I see a formation change to a 433 in some games. Even though i think MA will stick to 4231 mostly. But before all these let’s just enjoy the summer.
The African players off to Afcon will only miss TWO Premier league games. That’s not enough to not go out for Bissoma. Liverpool have Salah AND Mane. Shaking my f*****ing head!
He would definitely miss spurs (a) but Burnley (h) will depend on if mali qualifies for the latter rounds but I’m with you, sign bissouma up!