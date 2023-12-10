Here’s my Arsenal team to face the Chelsea Women in today’s blockbuster game

My predicted line up for AWFC vs Chelsea

Jonas Eidevall and his Arsenal Women’s squad will welcome Chelsea to The Emirates this afternoon for what is set to be one of the biggest games of the season. Arsenal Women have nearly sold 60,000 tickets and there will be a massive crowd in London on Sunday cheering the Gunner Women on.

Here’s how I expect Eidevall to line his team up today.

In goal I expect Manuela Zinsberger, she’s been in great form recently and just came back from a decent international break with Austria. I can’t see Eidevall switch up unless there’s an injury concern, but after the last few games in the WSL I think she deserves the starting spot.

In defence I expect a back four of Katie McCabe, Amanda Ilestedt, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Steph Catley. McCabe has just come back from international duty with Ireland where she managed to pick up two assists and a goal against Northern Ireland, so I’d expect her to be in good form and ready to go. Ilestedt and Wubben-Moy have looked solid together this season when playing at the back and have become what I think is our strongest centre back pairing. And Steph Catley has been consistently good this season and for me seems like a bit of a no brainer.

In the midfield I expect a three of Victoria Pelova, Lia Walti and Frida Maanum. Pelova has been on fire in the red and white this season and has looked like one of our best players when going forward and linking up well with the attackers. Maanum has been in incredible form recently and hopefully that continues, having scored 4 goals and got an assist in her last 5 games, Arsenal fans will be hoping she continues that form.

In attack I expect a front three of Cloe Lacasse, Caitlin Foord and Alessia Russo. Lacasse and Foord have looked really dangerous on the wings lately and with the pace they bring, it opens up more chances for them and Russo. Russo hasn’t been at her best recently but what she’s lacking in goal scoring, she’s making up with link up play and holding the ball with her back to the goal to try a set up her wingers.

So that’s a 4-2-3-1 formation of….

Zinsberger

McCabe – Ilestedt – Wubben-Moy – Catley

Pelova – Walti

Lacasse – Maanum – Foord

Russo

What’s your thoughts Gooner?

Daisy Mae

