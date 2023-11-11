Here’s my predicted Arsenal line up to face Burnley with 5 players missing

My predicted line up for Burnley

Arsenal will look to face off against Burnley today as they look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League and continue our good form. A lot of injuries are floating over the Arsenal squad and we should see a few changes again today. With the international break coming up, it could be time to rest a few players or it could be the perfect time to go full strength before our players jet off with their national teams. Here’s how I expect Arteta to line his team up this afternoon.

In goal, David Raya, playing a great game against Sevilla and keeping a clean sheet would have been good for confidence, after the drama against Newcastle, Raya will be looking to redeem himself and hopefully get back to his best.

In defence I’d expect a back four of Zinchenko, Gabriel, Saliba and White. Tomiyasu has been playing the left back role very well but after starting mid-week and against Newcastle last weekend, I’d expect Arteta to give him a bit of a rest, we could see him come on at some point though. Ben White had a very good game against Sevilla, he looked solid in defence and even had some decent shots throughout the game. Gabriel and Saliba as the centre back pairing, both performing well whenever they’re beside each other.

In the midfield I’d go for a three of Rice, Jorginho and Havertz. The same system as our game against Sevilla, using both Rice and Jorginho in the middle as extra back up for the defensive line, and also great going forward to break the lines with through passes to our attackers. Havertz hasn’t been at his best recently but although he hasn’t been scoring he still makes a big impact off the ball and going forward.

In attack I’d expect a front three of Nelson, Trossard and Martinelli. Bukayo Saka hasn’t been ruled out but bringing him back so soon after seeing him struggle to come off the pitch mid-week, this might be the perfect time to rest him and not risk his knock getting any worse.

I think Nelson deserves the trust of Arteta to fill Saka’s shoes down the right for today. In the middle,

Trossard played the striker role perfectly against Sevilla, getting in all the right places and it looks like his natural and preferred position.

Martinelli down the wing, bringing pure pace and he’s looked hungry for goal since returning from injury.

So that’s a 4-3-3 formation

Raya

White – Saliba – Gabriel – Zinchenko

Rice- Jorginho – Havertz

Nelson – Trossard – Martinelli

A game we should be winning comfortably and a must win going into the international break.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How would you line up?

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…