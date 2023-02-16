Here’s what our Arsenal Women are up to in the international break

Here’s what our Arsenal Women are up to and where in the international break by Michelle

Many of our Arsenal Women are back with their national teams this week for international tournaments and friendlies.

Leah Williamson & Lotte Wubben-Moy will be competing in the Arnold Clark Cup for the Lionesses who won the Cup last year, when it was created. Below are the highlights of England beating Germany 3-1 in last year’s Arnold Clark Cup competition – the two famously met in the Euro Final 2022 and the rest is history!

The Lionesses will be at various UK stadiums playing Korea Republic today (16th Feb), Italy (19th Feb) and Belgium (22nd Feb). Beth Mead has not been called up due to the squad due to her ACL injury.

Frida Maanum is in France with Norway in the invitational Tournoi de France. Norway played their opening game against Uruguay yesterday (15th Feb) which Norway won 1-0. Norway will then play Kathrine Kuhl’s Denmark (18th Feb). Norway’s final game is against France (21st Feb).

Kuhl and Denmark began with a match against France (15th Feb) which France won 1-0. After their game with Norway (18th Feb), the Denmark face Uruguay (21st Feb).

Two Arsenal players will be competing in the 2023 SheBelieves Cup. For Brazil, Rafaelle Souza will be in action against Japan today (16th Feb), Canada (19th Feb) and the USA (22nd Feb). Goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo, who signed for Arsenal last month, has been named in Canada’s squad, where they will face the USA (16th Feb), followed by Rafaelle’s Brazil and then their final game against Japan (22nd Feb).

Caitlin Foord and Steph Catley are in action for the Matildas in the Cup of Nations. The Australian side will play Czechia (16th Feb) then they face Spain (19th Feb) and Jamaica (22nd Feb).

Austria’s Manuela Zinsberger and Laura Wienroither and Victoria Pelova’s Netherlands are playing a set of friendlies between them in Malta. The first clash takes place on 17th February, with round two being played four days later (21st Feb). Netherlands all-time top goalscorer Vivianne Miedema misses out due to her ACL injury.

Lia Walti and Noelle Maritz join their national team Switzerland and will also play two friendlies against Poland (17th Feb and 21st Feb).

Stina Blackstenius and Lina Hurtighave two friendlies this month: the first against China today (16th Feb) and the second against Euro 2022 finalists Germany (21st Feb).

For the Republic of Ireland’s Katie McCabe will captain the side against China (22nd Feb) in a friendly.

Good luck to all of our Arsenal internationals!

Michelle Maxwell

