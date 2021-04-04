Hertha Berlin chief praises Guendouzi despite negative press

Matteo Guendouzi has been hailed as a great professional by Hertha Berlin’s sporting director Arne Friedrich.

The Frenchman joined the German side on loan for the rest of this season after falling out with Mikel Arteta at the Emirates.

He hadn’t played for the Gunners since Project Restart and he looked set to remain on the sidelines this season as well.

However, Hertha made a move for him and the Gunners agreed to allow him to have a temporary spell with them in this campaign.

The midfielder has seen more action than he would have gotten had he stayed at the Emirates.

There have been reports of his troublesome side surfacing at the German side, however, Friedrich has now praised him.

The football executive says he heard of the midfielder’s troublesome past but he has been of exemplary behaviour since he has been at the German side.

“When you talk about Guendouzi and see his skills, you realise that he is a great player,” Friedrich said as quoted by Standard Sports.

“I’ve also read that he had problems at Arsenal but here he behaves very well. He puts all of himself on the field.

“He is a great professional. Guendouzi’s situation confirms that we must always understand how to help the players, with a talent like him it is worth it.”