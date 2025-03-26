“He’s a bad boy for that” Spurs player praises Lewis-Skelly for his message to Haaland

Tottenham star Djed Spence has revealed that he was impressed by Myles Lewis-Skelly’s celebration after scoring for Arsenal against Manchester City.

The Gunners secured a dominant 5-1 victory over City in the reverse fixture, having previously drawn 2-2 in the first leg at the Etihad. During the away match, Mikel Arteta’s side came close to winning despite playing most of the game with ten men. However, City managed to bundle in an equaliser just minutes before the final whistle. At the end of the match, Erling Haaland notably urged the Arsenal players to “be humble.”

Arsenal, determined to respond, awaited the defending champions at the Emirates for the reverse fixture and produced an emphatic performance. Lewis-Skelly was among the goalscorers, further adding to City’s frustration.

In a bold move, the teenager celebrated by mimicking Haaland’s signature celebration, a gesture that Spence found particularly entertaining. Speaking about the moment in a recent interview, Spence expressed his admiration for Lewis-Skelly’s confidence.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail:

*”I loved it, man,” “I was like, ‘He’s a bad boy for that.’

“Haaland said to him, ‘Who are you?’ He scored and let him know who he was.

“Why not do that? I heard comments of, ‘He’s a young kid and he hasn’t won anything,’ but why is it disrespectful?

“It’s just part of the game, it’s just a response, and me personally, I think that’s the perfect response.”*

This moment marked the first time Lewis-Skelly truly demonstrated his fearless character, showing that he is a player to admire. He has since continued to impress with outstanding performances, and his development has now earned him a place in the senior England national team.

