“He’s a big baller” Alex Iwobi heaps praise on Arsenal star

Former Arsenal star Alex Iwobi played for the Gunners’ first team between 2015 and 2019. The Nigerian made over 100 league appearances for the club before leaving to join Everton, and he now plays for Fulham. Iwobi has come up against several world-class midfielders over the years, and he understands what it takes to face them.

However, there are also opponents he has found difficult to handle because they have simply been too good to beat in individual battles. One of those players is Declan Rice, the Arsenal midfield machine. The Gunners broke their transfer record to add Rice to their squad last season. Most people did not initially believe it made sense to spend over one hundred million euros on a midfielder, but Rice has proven himself to be worth the fee, and now few even recall the amount spent to secure his signature.

He could yet lead the Gunners to success in the Champions League this season and has earned praise from Iwobi. As quoted by Soccer Net, Iwobi said, “Nah, he’s [Declan Rice] a big baller. Even when he was at West Ham. Not only is he great technically, he runs everywhere, he covers every blade of grass,” Iwobi said. “When I’ve played in midfield it’s annoying trying to track him and get away from him. He’s good on the ball and he’s gonna work as hard off the ball. He’s a great player for Arsenal to have, and for me he’s definitely one to be world-class.”

Rice has been a superb player for Arsenal since he arrived at the Emirates, and there is every expectation that he will continue to deliver fine performances for the team. His ability to influence games both defensively and offensively has made him an integral part of Mikel Arteta’s squad. With his work rate, technical ability and leadership qualities, Rice is already a key figure and is likely to remain so as Arsenal pursue success both domestically and in Europe.