“He’s a big weakness.” Pundit brands Arsenal star weak link

Rob Holding has started Arsenal’s last few matches, with William Saliba out because of injury.

The Englishman was out of favour for a long time as Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes formed a solid defensive partnership at the heart of the Arsenal defence.

The ex-Bolton man is one of the longest-serving members of the current Arsenal squad and is struggling to impress.

However, he is preferred to Jakub Kiwior, who moved to the Emirates in the last transfer window.

In the absence of Saliba, Holding has been given the chance to prove his worth, but the defender is struggling and has now been described as the main weakness at Arsenal by pundit John Giles.

He told Off The Ball:

“When it comes to these crunch matches I think that the weaknesses show up. Xhaka is a weakness, Gabriel is a weakness and the other lad at centre-half, Holding, is a definite weakness.

“You have Holding and I know he’s not in the team when everyone is fit, but he’s a definite weakness, he’s a big weakness.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Most fans recognise Holding as not being good enough, but at the moment, we have no other defender who can fill in for the injured Saliba.

Sadly, the Englishman cannot stop us from missing Saliba and we hope the Frenchman returns soon.

