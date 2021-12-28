‘He’s a character’ – Pundit names Arsenal star as signing of the season

Jamie Carragher has named Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as his signing of the season so far.

The English shot-stopper arrived in the summer to mixed reviews, with the majority not understanding the stance taken by the club to bring him in for such a heft fee.

That supposed fee is now considered an absolute steal, a bargain, and Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool FC captain Carragher has gone as far as to name him as the Premier League’s signing of the season.

🗣 "He's got a presence about him that I didn't see that he had, he's had a big impact on the team."@Carra23 explains why he thinks Aaron Ramsdale has been the signing of the season so far pic.twitter.com/FdsWKkfifs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 27, 2021

I don’t think you’ll get much argument from any Arsenal fans, with many of us also surprised by the impressive leap that Aaron has made into the fold.

He’s proving to be a leader in the team, in the manner in which he plays, communicates, and pushes his team-mates, and there are very few summer signings who could even touch him throughout the entire division. Emmanuel Dennis of Watford has also been one who has impressed, but I feel that another Gunner in Takehiro Tomiyasu could well be the closest to him from the Premier League’s summer signings, although neither have done as much as Ramsdale thus far.

Does anyone else deserve to be in contention for signing of the season?

Patrick

