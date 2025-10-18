“He’s a complete midfielder.” Patrick Vieira praises Arsenal man

Patrick Vieira has expressed his admiration for Declan Rice, describing the Arsenal midfielder as a complete player. The Frenchman, who enjoyed a distinguished career at Arsenal, spoke highly of Rice’s all-round abilities and his impact since joining the club.

Vieira’s Praise for Rice

Rice became the most expensive signing in Arsenal’s history, but his performances have more than justified the club’s investment. Since his arrival at the Emirates, his consistency and influence in midfield have ensured that discussions about his transfer fee have faded into the background. The England international has quickly become a key figure for both club and country, recognised for his composure, leadership, and tactical intelligence.

Vieira, a former Arsenal captain and one of the most respected midfielders of his generation, has been following Rice’s progress closely. He offered glowing praise for the former West Ham United player, acknowledging the range of qualities that make him one of the most complete midfielders in the modern game. Speaking via The Sun, Vieira said:

“I’m a big fan of Rice. He’s a complete midfielder. When I watch him, I see he’s got this kind of mobility.

“He can go forward. He can win the ball, he’s really powerful and one of the best around.”

Rice’s Growing Influence

Rice’s impact at Arsenal has been immediate and decisive. His ability to dictate play, recover possession, and contribute to attacking movements has made him an indispensable part of Mikel Arteta’s squad. For England, he continues to play a crucial role in midfield, providing balance and strength that allow the team’s attacking players to flourish.

As one of the best midfielders in world football today, it comes as no surprise that Rice continues to earn widespread acclaim. His performances have made the substantial transfer fee paid by Arsenal appear justified, even modest, in light of his influence on the pitch. With his consistent displays and professional attitude, Rice is expected to remain among the top midfielders in the game for years to come, embodying the blend of power, intelligence, and discipline that Vieira himself once epitomised.

