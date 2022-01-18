“He’s a fantastic player” Another pundit tells Arsenal to sign this Premier League midfielder

Youri Tielemans has been linked with a move to Arsenal as he continues to shine for Leicester City.

The Belgian is one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League, and he has continued to get better in performances for the Foxes.

Arsenal has invested in their midfield in the last two transfer windows, but Tielemans would be an upgrade to someone like Albert Sambi Lokonga.

He seems to be on his way out of Leicester as he approaches the last season of his current deal.

Ex-Leeds United man, Noel Whelan has enjoyed watching him play and believes the former AS Monaco man is tailor-made for Arsenal’s style of play.

He tells Football Insider: “He comes up with some fantastic goals, he works really hard, he’s got an eye for a pass.

“He’s also at a really good age, as well. He is only just approaching the best years of his career.

“I very much doubt that it will only be Arsenal in for him. But at the same time, he would fit straight into that style of play under Mikel Arteta.

“He certainly wouldn’t look out of place at a club like Arsenal – he’s a fantastic player and I can definitely see that happening.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Adding Tielemans to our midfield is a very exciting prospect because that would leave us with a squad that is packed with quality in the middle.

As Whelan has suggested, there would be other clubs who want to sign the midfielder.

This means we can easily miss out on him if we don’t act fast, and his transfer would also involve a lot of money in terms of fees and salaries, but Arsenal should be able to do what it takes to sign him.