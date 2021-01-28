“He’s a game-changer” Wright applauds Arsenal man that has changed the team

Ian Wright has hailed the impact of Thomas Partey in the Arsenal team as the Ghanaian continues to get used to his new club.

The midfielder was signed from Atletico Madrid in the last transfer window and has struggled with recurrent fitness issues.

He is now fit and has played a few games for the club. In the matches that he has played, his quality has been clear and Wright praised him for always looking to get the team forward.

He said the former Atletico Madrid man doesn’t pass the ball sideways and only looks forward when he gets possession.

With him doing that and Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe happy to run into space, and at defenders, the team is pushing to get goals which wasn’t the case a few weeks back.

“He’s a game-changer simply because of the way he plays in midfield,” said Wright on Premier League Productions.

“He’s somebody that does not pass the ball sideways.

“He wants to pass it forward and that gets everybody forward.

“If you have got players like Emile Smith Rowe and Saka in an area where they can both pick up the ball, progress with the ball and run with it then all of a sudden you have their defenders running backwards.

“You have people starting to make runs and you are starting to create, which we weren’t doing a few weeks back.”

Partey has so much time to become the main man in this Arsenal team, and he hasn’t made a bad start.