Mikel Merino has praised Gabriel Martinelli after the Brazilian’s hat-trick inspired Arsenal to a convincing FA Cup victory over Portsmouth. The performance underlined Martinelli’s continued importance to the team and reinforced his reputation as a player capable of delivering on big occasions. His display was a reminder of his quality and commitment, qualities that have defined his Arsenal career to date.

Martinelli’s enduring importance at Arsenal

Martinelli remains one of the few players still at the club from the period before Mikel Arteta’s arrival, and his development since then has been notable. Over time, he has grown into one of Arsenal’s most influential figures, earning trust through consistent performances and a strong work ethic. His showing against Portsmouth demonstrated that he remains a reliable option when the pressure is on.

Arsenal had the opportunity to move him on during the summer but chose not to do so, a decision that continues to look justified. As the club pushes to win trophies this season, Martinelli has frequently stood out through individual contributions across multiple matches. His ability to influence games in decisive moments makes him a valuable asset as Arsenal competes on several fronts. The FA Cup remains a key target, and performances like this highlight how crucial Martinelli could be in helping the Gunners achieve their ambitions.

Praise from teammates after FA Cup display

Martinelli’s impact has not gone unnoticed within the squad, and his attitude off the pitch has earned him admiration as well. Merino was particularly complimentary when discussing his teammate, highlighting both his character and professionalism. As quoted by Hayters, he said, “We are really happy for him.

“He’s a great guy. Everyone that knows him knows he’s a really, really kind kid.

“He’s always smiling. He’s always kind with everyone. Obviously, you can see that today he came here with the best attitude. Knowing he’s a great professional as well, it doesn’t matter the atmosphere around him. He’s always focused on the team, on doing the best thing possible.

“We are very pleased that he’s performing this well.”

The comments reflect the high regard in which Martinelli is held within the dressing room. His combination of talent, humility and focus continues to set a positive example, and his form suggests he will remain central to Arsenal’s hopes of silverware this season.