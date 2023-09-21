“He’s a joke, isn’t he?” Pundits heap praise on Arsenal man

Since making his move to Arsenal in the most recent transfer window, Declan Rice has proven to be a sensational addition and is arguably the standout signing of the summer in English football.

The midfielder has seamlessly integrated into Arsenal’s midfield, resulting in a significant improvement in Mikel Arteta’s team compared to the previous season.

His exceptional form has been a driving force behind Arsenal’s impressive results in the Premier League this season, drawing admiration from avid observers of the game such as Danny Murphy and Rio Ferdinand.

Rice’s performance in Arsenal’s triumphant return to the Champions League against PSV showcased his excellence, and it’s clear that he will play a pivotal role in the Gunners’ pursuit of success this term.

Ferdinand and Murphy were discussing his form on the former’s YouTube channel and could only praise him.

“He’s a joke, isn’t he? He’s so good, he’s so good,” Murphy said.

“I said it, Arsenal fans don’t know what they’re getting. Now they’re starting to see it. For me personally, as a West Ham fan, for him to have gone and us to start the season in the way we’ve started, it’s been fantastic,” Ferdinand added.

“And I’m buzzing for him. Listen, forget that he played for the club that I support, I love him as a person, as a player. And I want him to do well.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been almost too good to be true when you consider his start to the Premier League season at a new club.

The midfielder has been a fantastic addition to our squad and it is exciting to think about what he can deliver on our books.

