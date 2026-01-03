“He’s a leader.” Jamie Redknapp praises Arsenal star who “was immense”

Declan Rice once again underlined his importance to Arsenal with an outstanding display against Bournemouth, reinforcing why many supporters believe he should captain the side. The midfielder was a late doubt before kick-off, yet he delivered when it mattered most, scoring twice in a crucial 3-2 victory. Arsenal were determined to begin 2026 positively, and although the task proved demanding, they achieved the result they required.

The Gunners knew the importance of securing maximum points to maintain momentum. While the final scoreline reflected success, the match itself was far from straightforward. Bournemouth tested Arsenal throughout, forcing them to remain focused and resilient for the full ninety minutes. It was a contest that required leadership and composure, qualities that Rice consistently demonstrated.

Rice Sets the Standard on the Pitch

Several Arsenal players contributed strongly to the win, but Rice stood out, as he has frequently done since arriving at the club. His influence extended beyond his goals, as he covered ground relentlessly and applied pressure at key moments. Arsenal are seeking players capable of guiding them to success across all competitions this season, and Rice is clearly regarded as one of those central figures.

He may not be the most vocal presence on the pitch, but his performances speak for him. Time and again, he has shown an ability to rise to important occasions and drive standards within the team. This combination of consistency, intensity and reliability has strengthened the argument that he embodies the qualities required of a leader.

Redknapp Highlights Leadership Qualities

Rice’s display drew widespread praise, including from Jamie Redknapp, who highlighted his impact after the match. Speaking on Sky Sports, Redknapp said, “Rice was immense. Two goals, so important, obviously that winning goal as well just gets into the box, he runs you into the ground with his energy. He puts people under pressure, he might not wear the captain’s armband but he’s a leader.”

The assessment captured why Rice is so highly valued at Arsenal. With decisive goals and a tireless work rate, he continues to justify his status as one of the team’s most influential players and a potential future captain.