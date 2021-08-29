‘He’s a liability’ – Campbell reiterates criticism of Granit Xhaka

Kevin Campbell claims that he previously called for Granit Xhaka never to play for Arsenal again, and reiterates his belief that he is ‘a liability’.
The midfielder got himself sent off against Manchester City yesterday with our side already 2-0 down at the time, all-but sealing our fate as losers, although you could argue that the game was already lost, there was at least hope before the red card.
The Swiss international was penalised with a straight-red for a two-footed tackle in the 35th minute, shortly after our side had managed to get a foothold on the game, but it wasn’t long after before we found ourselves three behind.
Xhaka’s removal definitely ended any hopes of rescuing a respectable result this week, but this isn’t the first time that he has come under intense scrutiny, with one incident prior seeing the 28 year-old unleash abuse towards the fans, which resulted in him being stripped as club captain.
Some called for the midfielder never to play for the club ever again after the previous incident, and Campbell insists he was amongst that contingent.
“I am one of them, I was one of them,” Campbell told Sky Sports listeners(via the Express).
“I was one of the people who said he shouldn’t play for Arsenal again.
“I know there’s been a meltdown in the Arsenal fanbase because the club re-signed him.
“Now, wanting to upgrade is what every fan wants.
“And when stuff like that happens yesterday, getting sent off in what was going to be a difficult game anyway, he’s a liability.”
Could our failure to offload Granit prove detrimental to our season?
Patrick
Probably.
I’ve been an ardent advocate for the sale of Xhaka. Always insisting we need an upgrade.
But then, right among the fanbase (even in here), we found those that were clamouring for him not to be sold. Claiming no other player in the market is as ‘good’.
Now we are stuck with him. Another of those that form a vicious cycle of terrible decisions at the club.
The only people that think Xhaka should play for Arsenal are Spuds supporters.
Not sure why some think Xhaka will change.
The silly red cards, side and back passing surely outweigh the positives he brings.
As for the “leadership” he brings,
Nothing like getting sent off with a foolish red card when the team desperately needs a leader when getting hammered on the pitch.
Cringing at several more years of this.
He’s has value only as a squad player
Hmmmn! Arsenal will never learn. Since he came to Arsenal, we have been declining steadily! Instead of looking for an upgrade, we ended up remaining stagnant by offering him contract extension!. We’ve started seeing the result!
Obviously Arteta and Edu have realised that Xhaka is better than, Gilberto, Petit and Viera. “Trust the Process”. The plan is Xhaka deliberately gets us to lose the first 6 games, then a new Xhaka will arise and we will win every game. Cunning plan. Same with Cedric, Kolasinac, Mari, Chambers and Holding. They are pretending to be useless but after we lose or draw the first 6 – 10 games they will shock everybody and be unbeatably good. We don’t need Mbappe or Neymar, Messi or Ronaldo…..we have XHAKA.
Horror………spuds are 1st in the league……and arsenal are last in the league……..goal difference is 12 between the two clubs…….lucky I don’t live in London………!!!!!!!……………how many first class players do arsenal really have…………?