‘He’s a liability’ – Campbell reiterates criticism of Granit Xhaka

Kevin Campbell claims that he previously called for Granit Xhaka never to play for Arsenal again, and reiterates his belief that he is ‘a liability’.

The midfielder got himself sent off against Manchester City yesterday with our side already 2-0 down at the time, all-but sealing our fate as losers, although you could argue that the game was already lost, there was at least hope before the red card.

The Swiss international was penalised with a straight-red for a two-footed tackle in the 35th minute, shortly after our side had managed to get a foothold on the game, but it wasn’t long after before we found ourselves three behind.

Xhaka’s removal definitely ended any hopes of rescuing a respectable result this week, but this isn’t the first time that he has come under intense scrutiny, with one incident prior seeing the 28 year-old unleash abuse towards the fans, which resulted in him being stripped as club captain.

Some called for the midfielder never to play for the club ever again after the previous incident, and Campbell insists he was amongst that contingent.

“I am one of them, I was one of them,” Campbell told Sky Sports listeners(via the Express).

“I was one of the people who said he shouldn’t play for Arsenal again.

“I know there’s been a meltdown in the Arsenal fanbase because the club re-signed him.

“Now, wanting to upgrade is what every fan wants.

“And when stuff like that happens yesterday, getting sent off in what was going to be a difficult game anyway, he’s a liability.”

Could our failure to offload Granit prove detrimental to our season?

Patrick