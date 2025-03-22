“He’s a lot older than 18” England star hails Lewis-Skelly

Dan Burn has expressed his admiration for Myles Lewis-Skelly following the youngster’s impressive debut, which included a goal on his first appearance for the England senior team.

Lewis-Skelly, who has been the starting left-back for Arsenal for much of this season, has quickly become one of the most exciting young talents at the club. His performances have been a source of pride for Arsenal, who have watched as the 18-year-old has matured into a key player. His breakout performances, especially in his defensive role, have earned him praise from teammates and coaches alike. Most notably, Lewis-Skelly was called up to the England squad under new head coach Thomas Tuchel, a significant achievement that highlighted his rapid rise in the game.

The Gunners have long been aware of his potential, and his selection for England represents just one of many milestones in his young career. His maturity and fearlessness on the pitch have impressed not only his teammates but also national team coach Thomas Tuchel.

Lewis-Skelly’s rise is a testament to the success of Arsenal’s Hale End Academy, which has consistently produced top-quality players over the years. Alongside fellow academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly stands as a prime example of the club’s commitment to developing young talent. Arsenal is proud of their achievements and pleased to see them making their mark at the highest levels of the game.

Burn, who played alongside Lewis-Skelly during the international match, was particularly impressed by his performance. The Newcastle United defender spoke highly of the Arsenal star, noting his maturity on the pitch. Speaking to Hayters, Burn said, “I thought he was brilliant. Very composed and I thought he was really good on the ball, off the ball. Everything he did. He’s a lot older than 18 out there on the pitch. You would never ever think that (he was 18). I’m buzzing for him. He’s deserved that. He’s been great all week and for being 18 years old, I think he’s settled in really well into the squad so I’m very, very happy for him.”

The respect from a seasoned professional like Burn reflects just how highly Lewis-Skelly is regarded, even by those who have years of experience at the top level. Arsenal’s pride in their young talent is evident, and the club is thrilled to see him now performing on the international stage. The Gunners have long known the potential that Lewis-Skelly possesses, and they are pleased to see him showing the world just how talented he is.

