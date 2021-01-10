‘He’s a lovely guy, a very good guy who wants to improve’ Xhaka backs teammate to keep improving

Emile Smith Rowe has been one of Arsenal’s best players since he broke into the first team a few weeks ago.

The former Huddersfield loanee capped off a fine display with one of the goals as Arsenal beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the FA Cup yesterday.

He is expected to get even better and become a mainstay in the club’s first team, and Granit Xhaka agrees with that expectation.

The Swiss midfielder was speaking after the game and he praised the youngster for his attitude, saying that he always listens to his more experienced teammates.

He also said that Smith Rowe was doing very well in terms of ball recoveries and picking the right passes before backing him to keep getting better because of his mentality.

Xhaka told Arsenal Media as quoted by Mail Sport: ‘He’s a lovely guy, a very good guy who wants to improve, he listens to us experienced players a lot and he’s so important to us.

‘You can see how many balls he recovers, how many key balls he plays at the front and for the front guys as well he’s so important.

‘He has to keep going like this, to improve day-by-day but he has a good mentality and that’s very important as well.’

Arsenal has been longing for a new creative midfielder, and Smith Rowe’s emergence will save them a lot of money in the transfer market.

