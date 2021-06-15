“He’s a player who can definitely benefit Arsenal,” Pundit urges Arsenal to sign Premier League star

Noel Whelan has urged Arsenal to sign Ben White because the Englishman is a quality centre half.

White is with the England national team for Euro 2020 after being called up in place of the injured Trent Alexander Arnold.

The Brighton centre back is one of the finest young defenders in the Premier League and he helped the Seagulls to achieve some fine results last season.

The Gunners have released David Luiz and are very likely to replace him before next season starts.

The Athletic reports that they are interested in signing White this summer and they will probably have to stump up as much as £40 million to sign him.

Former Leeds United star, Whelan, says he is well worth that fee and he could be worth double or triple that amount in a few years.

He spoke about his attributes as a defender and maintained that he has the pace that Arsenal has been looking for at the back.

He backs White to stay at the top level for years if he earns a move to a club like Arsenal.

“He’s a player who can definitely benefit Arsenal,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“He’s fantastic on the ball. White is one of the England defenders for the future. I think he will be in that squad for a very long time.

“He has everything you need from a modern-day centre half and he can play that role in front of the back four.

“Great stature, good in the air, great pace about him, he’s what Arsenal have been missing. Some pace at the back.

“He offers everything and for £40million pounds, I guarantee you he’ll be worth double that in two or three years time.

“If they do get that over the line they are getting a fantastic centre half at a great age.”