“He’s a real talent, I’d love to see him in an Arsenal shirt.” Parlour wants former target at the Emirates

Ray Parlour wants Arsenal to sign Wilfried Zaha after they missed out on landing him in 2019.

The Ivorian has been a long-term target for the Gunners and he is also their childhood fan.

However, Arsenal chose to sign Nicolas Pepe two years ago, even though Unai Emery told the club that he wanted Zaha and spoke with the attacker.

Pepe has struggled since his £72m move to the Emirates, but Zaha has remained one of the best players in the Premier League.

Parlour can understand why Arsenal couldn’t land Zaha at the time as they got a favourable payment plan on the Pepe transfer.

Crystal Palace would have wanted all the £72m paid upfront for Zaha, but the Gunners have to pay for Pepe over the length of his career at the club.

Former Arsenal man, Parlour, says that Zaha showed why Arsenal should have signed him in the last game between both teams and he would be happy if his former side moves for him again.

He told Stadium Astro via The Sun: “I’m sure Emery would have loved to have someone like Zaha, but again it’s down to the board and money available.

“Pepe, they did that in a staggered way, probably paying £15million a year, which suited the French side where he came from.

‘Probably Crystal Palace wanted the money up front, which Arsenal couldn’t have done at that time… because if you (Palace) lose your best player you need to replace him.”

He added: “He got frustrated at times, where they tried to kick him. We saw David Luiz going back and he reacted at times, but we all know what a special talent he is.

“When he’s running at you full pelt… I wouldn’t like to play against him as a defender.

“You know he makes things happen, he goes down, he gets free-kicks in good areas, he can get penalties at times.

“He’s a real talent. Don’t get me wrong, I’d love to see him in an Arsenal shirt.”