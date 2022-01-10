“He’s a top player” Pundit urges Arsenal to give a new deal to this player

Former Leeds United star, Paddy Kenny has urged Arsenal to give Alexandre Lacazette a new deal because he has been in fine form recently.

The Frenchman remains one of the important players at the club, but he would be out of a contract at the end of this season.

The club hasn’t shown an eagerness to hand him a new deal, and it seems certain he would leave by the end of this season.

Lacazette has enjoyed more game time in recent weeks because of the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who was banished from the first team before leaving for the AFCON in Cameroon.

He hasn’t done badly and has been a good example to the club’s young attackers in most matches.

Kenny believes he has done enough to earn a new contract and one should be handed to him before it is too late.

He tells Football Insider: “But I think the club should make Lacazette a very attractive offer to stay at the club considering his vital role over the last few weeks.

“He’s a top player, we know this. I don’t think he should have been out of the team in the first place.

“I think a new deal is only fair. He’s out of contract in the summer so that needs to be sorted before it’ too late.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lacazette has done well for Arsenal in the last few weeks and might have done enough to earn a new contract.

However, considering our ill luck while offering new deals to older players in recent seasons, it might be best to allow him to leave the club.

In the summer, we would have the chance to sign a much younger, yet experienced forward or even two. No need to rush and give him a new deal.