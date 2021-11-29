“He’s actually enabling” Pundit praises Arsenal man

Rio Ferdinand has been impressed with Aaron Ramsdale and praised the Arsenal man yet again for his performance this past weekend.

Ramsdale has been one of the best summer signings in the Premier League so far, and his form for Arsenal has contributed to their upturn in form.

In almost every match, he makes a stunning save, and that is one reason Arsenal will keep getting points.

Ferdinand is impressed and credits him with the clean sheets Arsenal has kept so far.

“Ramsdale’s been an inspired signing,” he told his YouTube channel. “There was a lot of people doubting. He’s had two or three relegations in his young career.

“But the saves he’s making on a regular basis, he’s actually enabling [Arsenal] to keep clean sheets. Six clean sheets in 10 games, it’s phenomenal.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Ramsdale has been a revelation in this campaign. We have to give a lot of credit to Mikel Arteta, who believed the Englishman was worth signing, considering that he had been relegated twice from the Premier League already.

With Ramsdale in goal, we have solved our goalkeeper problem for the next few years.

If players in other positions can similarly perform excellently, then we could become a title-challenging club next season.