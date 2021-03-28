“He’s always going forward.” Sagna praises Arsenal’s transfer target

Bacary Sagna has praised Arsenal target, Achraf Hakimi, for his development since he broke through at Real Madrid.

Hakimi is now one of the top targets for Arsenal to replace Hector Bellerin if the Spaniard leaves the Emirates.

Bellerin has been at Arsenal since 2011 and he is a part of the leadership group at the club.

However, it looks increasingly likely that the Gunners will cash in on him in the summer.

If that happens, they are expected to bring in a replacement that would be better than the likes of Cedric Soares and Calum Chambers.

Hakimi has been identified as the ideal signing if Arsenal wants an upgrade on Bellerin and Sagna has added his voice to a growing list of admirers that the Moroccan has.

The former Arsenal full-back says he watched Hakimi breakthrough at Real Madrid, but he didn’t expect him to become as good as he has become now.

Speaking to Goal.com, Sagna said: “Hakimi is never tired, he’s always going forward. He’s so fast.

“I was surprised when I saw him playing for Madrid because for me he was not that good. You could see the potential, but I never expected him to do as well as he is doing now.”