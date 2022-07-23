‘He’s always making the difference’ – Arsenal urged to land Serie A star

Fabrizio Romano has told Arsenal to sign Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this summer.

The Gunners have already made moves in the transfer market, bringing in Matt Turner, Marquinhos, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Jesus, as well as now landing Oleksandr Zinchenko.

It remains to be seen if we’ll still be in the market for a central midfielder after the Ukrainian’s arrival, but Fabrizio has told us to sign the ‘underrated’ Milinkovic-Savic.

“At the moment, Lazio have received nothing for Milinkovic-Savic. So I know Lazio so well because here in Italy we know how they work on the market and the president Claudio Lotito is really strong in negotiations when it’s about his top players.

“And he said a few weeks ago that he would only sell Milinkovic-Savic in case one of the best clubs in the world will put one of the best proposals for Milinkovic, and from what I’m told they want around €65-70m.

“So it’s really big money, it’s a completely different price than compared to [Youri] Tielemans, who could be around £35m. For Milinkovic, it is €70m. So it’s completely, completely different. And I think it’s not going to be an easy one – not just for Arsenal, but for many clubs. So at the moment, it is still quiet around Milinkovic.

“Let me say, my personal opinion, I hope Arsenal will be on it, or any other English club. Because he’s a fantastic player, really underrated in Serie A.

“He’s always making the difference. And so I’m sure that he will be absolutely ready to do great things in the Champions League and in the Premier League, too.”

The Gunners should be looking atvtheir midfield as an area we could improve on, and SMS would be a great option to have.

He’s amongst the best CMs in the world, and would be an ideal partner for Thomas Partey through the middle.

