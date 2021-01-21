“He’s another of the players who can leave the club.” Romano delivers Arsenal update

Fabrizio Romano says that Shkodran Mustafi is ready to leave Arsenal in the coming days and has no plans to extend his contract.

The German is inside the final six months of his current deal at the club and he is one player that has struggled to feature under Mikel Arteta recently.

The Gunners would be open to cashing in on him this month, but there has been a shortage of interest.

Romano says that Genoa wanted to make a move for him before they turned their attention towards landing Sokratis.

The club and defender couldn’t agree on terms for the move and the Italians moved on.

While he remains an option for Arteta, he is open to whatever will happen before this transfer window closes.

Romano said on the Chronicles of a Gooner podcast: “Genoa were really interested; before contacting Sokratis, they were trying for Mustafi but there was no agreement about the salary.

“Let’s see if any other club will [register an interest] – at the moment, I don’t have anything confirmed about Barcelona.

“So, at the moment, with Mustafi there is nothing advanced, but for sure he’s a player ready to leave the club in the coming days. He’s not [intending] to extend his contract – at the moment – because in football, never say never.

“But for sure, he’s another of the players who can leave the club.”

Arsenal has the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes, Pablo Mari and Rob Holding ahead of Mustafi, but he wouldn’t be a bad backup in case the club suffers an injury crisis.