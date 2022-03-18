“He’s become like a Christian Eriksen” Pundit makes bold claim about Arsenal man

Martin Odegaard has been compared to Brentford midfielder, Christian Eriksen, as he develops into a top-class player at Arsenal.

The Norwegian moved to the Emirates on a permanent transfer in the summer after a six-month loan spell at the back end of last season.

Mikel Arteta was more than sure he had seen enough to add the midfielder to his squad, even though some fans doubted his suitability to the very physical Premier League.

The midfielder is now showing his class in the club’s colours and he is one of the finest ballplayers in the league.

Former Leeds United man, Noel Whelan, has been delighted to watch him play and compares him to Tottenham’s Champions League finalist, Eriksen.

He tells Football Insider: “If you’re talking about much-improved players who have become integral to their sides, there are none more important right now than Odegaard.

“He’s become like a Christian Eriksen at Tottenham. Everything seems to go through him, he’s been incredible.

“He’s always had real quality on the ball, but he’s added a real air of confidence to his game – and with that has come the goals and assists.

“He is that all-around number 10 player holding it all together. At the minute, bar Man City and Liverpool – Arsenal are the most fluid, attacking team in the Premier League.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard has been one of our best players and the midfielder is probably why we are creating so many chances.

His feet are magical and he doesn’t shy away from the ball while on the pitch.

He looks to be just hitting top form now, and that means there is more to come from him.

