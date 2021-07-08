“He’s become one of the jewels in the England crown” More praise heaped on Saka

Alan Smith has hailed Arsenal attacker Bukayo Saka after his fine performance for England against Denmark.

Saka was chosen to start England’s Euro 2020 semi-final against the Danes yesterday and delivered another top performance.

The attacker has been one of Gareth Southgate’s go-to men and he repaid the faith by forcing the own goal that helped England equalise yesterday.

Saka made a fine run through the Denmark defence and had his ball deflected into England’s opponent’s goal after they had taken a shock lead at Wembley.

Both teams couldn’t find another goal in the remaining minutes of normal time before Harry Kane scored a penalty rebound to help England finally beat their determined opponents in extra time.

Like most English fans, former Arsenal man, Smith was delighted with the contributions of Saka in the match and said the attacker has become “one of the jewels in the England crown”

Smith told Sky Sports: “We’ve spoken about him a few times, haven’t we? And he’s got ice in his veins, nothing affects him.

“I suppose inside when you come out, there is the national anthem, then you see those fans, you’re bound to have butterflies.

“But once that whistle goes, he just wants the ball all the time, and the stuffs he does with the ball is fantastic and the runs his makes off the ball for the equalizer is absolutely brilliant.

“So he’s become one of the jewels of the England crown, we’ve got a few in there. But for one so young, he defies belief at times”