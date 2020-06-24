“He’s been brilliant” Kieran Tierney gives an insight into Mikel Arteta’s man management

Kieran Tierney hasn’t had the best of first seasons at Arsenal after joining the club in the summer from Celtic.

The Scotland international moved to the Emirates while nursing an injury and it took him a while to get going.

After he recovered from that injury, he suffered yet another one which kept him on the sidelines for yet another period of time and while recovering from that injury, Mikel Arteta was named as the replacement for the manager who bought him, Unai Emery.

He didn’t play under the Spaniard until the suspension of football, but that didn’t stop Arteta from ensuring that he knew what was happening with the left-back.

Tierney has now revealed that while he was injured, Arteta kept in touch with him the whole time and the Spaniard was always asking for updates on his progress.

“He’s been brilliant,” Tierney said to Sky Sports. “Obviously I was injured when he first came in and that was so unfortunate because you want to impress the new manager and get off to a good start. But even then, he was good with me. He watched me from afar and asked for updates on how I was doing.”

He has been tipped to become Arsenal’s first-choice left-back for years to come and he will look to help Arsenal get their first win since the restart as quickly as possible.