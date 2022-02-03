‘He’s been brilliant’ Wilshere predicts the future of Arsenal youngster

Jack Wilshere has been training with the Arsenal first team in the last few months.

This has allowed the unattached midfielder to take a closer look at the current players at the club.

Arsenal’s squad is brimming with young talent, considering that Mikel Arteta has the likes of Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe in his group.

The English duo is a motivation to other youngsters coming through at the club because they came from the Hale End academy.

However, one other player who didn’t come through the system and is making his mark is Gabriel Martinelli.

The Brazilian has been a crowd favourite since he broke into the team and Wilshere has now tipped him to become a top star on the world stage.

The former West Ham midfielder has been training with the attacker and said via The Daily Mail: ‘But the one who I really like and think he’s going to be top, is Martinelli. I think what the manager has done with him has been genius as well.

‘When I first went there he was training, coming on, not playing much, but training really well and I was thinking, “He’s going to get a chance here” and he eventually got his chance and he’s been brilliant.

‘He was the Player of the Month and he’s been brilliant and he trains like that every day as well.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is arguably the most talented attacker at Arsenal right now and he just needs to nurture his gift to become a world-class player.

The Brazilian still has time on his side considering that he is just 20.

Arteta has resisted the temptation to force the former Ituano man into the limelight.

The Spaniard’s approach seems to be working and we hope to see the best of him in the second half of the campaign.