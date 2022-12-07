“He’s been excellent” Ally McCoist heaps praise on Arsenal’s World Cup star

Former Rangers and Scotland international Ally McCoist has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka as the Arsenal man shines for England at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Saka has emerged as a key man for the England national team in the last few years and now starts for them at the World Cup ahead of the likes of Phil Foden and Marcus Rashford.

He scored twice against Iran and netted another goal against Senegal in the round of 16 to make him one player opponents must contain to stop England.

Saka is set to keep playing as Gareth Southgate considers him one of his most important men. McCoist agrees with that assessment and has been raving about the Arsenal attacker.

He said to Talk Sport: ‘I’ve watched him close-up this tournament. Boy, he’s been excellent. He really, really has. Great maturity, blossomed in that squad and team and actually, now he’s looking like a starter for Gareth.

‘Gareth’s looking at his team, he probably thinks right away “in a normal game, I’ve got eight or nine starters”. Saka’s in there. He’s got a settled back four at the moment, the goalie you’d be happy with.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka is one of the best players remaining at the World Cup and he bosses it for the Three Lions in almost every game he plays.

This makes it very hard to drop him in any fixture and we should be prepared to see him start in the final if England makes it that far.

