Arsenal News Gooner News

“He’s been far too anonymous this year as a player” Cascarino savages Arsenal star

Tony Cascarino claims he didn’t even know Arsenal had substituted on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in their 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, because of how ineffective he was.

The Arsenal captain earned a new big-money contract at the start of this season, but his performances have tailed off since then.

He was one player that the club could rely on for goals even if he came off the bench. But now, even when he starts games he makes very little impact.

The striker came on for Alexandre Lacazette in the loss to Villa alongside Willian, but they could do nothing to change the scoreline.

Cascarino says Arteta cannot afford to have those two experienced players in his team if they cannot deliver the goods.

He went on to slam Aubameyang for his anonymous displays and say he didn’t even know the striker had been brought on in the game.

‘Arsenal got frustrated,’ Cascarino said on talkSPORT about the 1-0 defeat as quoted by Mail Sport

‘The biggest disappointment for Arsenal is when you see two players that come on, who have been quality… Willian was poor, he kept giving away the ball, and Aubameyang.

‘These are two top-quality players who have done a hell of a lot in football that came on and made no impact at all.

‘Aubameyang, I didn’t even know he’d really come on. He’s been far too anonymous this year as a player because he is a player that Mikel Arteta can’t afford for him not to change games and make things happen.’

READ MORE: “Mikel Arteta sent away when confronting referee after Villa loss

Posted by

Tags Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Tony Cascarino

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs