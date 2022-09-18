“He’s bristling with authority” Arsenal correspondent praises much improved midfielder

The evolution of Granit Xhaka has impressed the football journalist James Benge in this campaign, and the Swiss midfielder was in fine form as the Gunners beat Brentford 3-0 this afternoon.

In the absence of Martin Odegaard, Xhaka wore the Gunners’ armband, and he was in great form.

He influenced the game with his passing range and leadership skill, which sets him apart from others.

Benge watched as he did well, and he praised the midfielder afterwards.

In a tweet from his account, he wrote:

“The level at which Granit Xhaka has been playing today and in the last few weeks! From the telling moments right the way down to the little things like shepherding the ball out for an Arsenal throw there, he’s bristling with authority.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mikel Arteta has unlocked a new level of high performance from Xhaka with his new role at the club, and he is thriving.

This is the Xhaka we have always wanted to watch, and we expect him to get even better.

The midfielder’s career at the club has been hot and cold. If he stays this consistent, he could lead the team to win the league title.