“He’s captain material” Glenn Murray praises “cool” Arsenal man

Pundit Glenn Murray was full of praise for Declan Rice following Arsenal’s 3-2 victory over Bournemouth, highlighting both his performance and his leadership qualities. The midfielder made a decisive impact after returning from injury and played a central role in overcoming a stubborn opponent.

Rice had missed Arsenal’s previous match due to injury, but his return could hardly have been more influential. He scored twice to help the Gunners secure an important win, demonstrating composure and authority at key moments. Bournemouth provided a stern test, yet Rice’s contribution proved decisive as Arsenal found a way to claim all three points.

Rice leads by example on his return

Arsenal continue to show that they are serious contenders this season, holding off sustained title pressure from Manchester City and Aston Villa. While there are still almost 20 games remaining, current form suggests that no team in England is performing at a higher level. Consistency across the squad has been a major factor, with several players delivering strong displays week after week.

Rice has stood out repeatedly during this run. His influence in midfield, combined with his ability to contribute in decisive moments, has underlined his importance to the team. When Arsenal needed a leader against Bournemouth, he stepped forward and delivered, reinforcing his reputation as one of the first names on the team sheet.

There is also a growing perception that his leadership extends beyond his performances. He is widely regarded as a future captain, should circumstances allow, and his conduct on and off the pitch continues to strengthen that view.

Murray highlights leadership and composure

Murray was particularly impressed by Rice’s calmness and authority, stressing that formal titles are not required for true leadership. He said, as quoted by Premier League Productions, he said, “He doesn’t need the Captain’s armband. he acts like a leader all of the time, on and off the field. Regardless whether he’s got that on his arm, as far as I’m concerned he’s captain material.

“What he brought today was that assuredness around the box. When those opportunities arose; cool, calm, stroked two of them home.”

His comments captured the essence of Rice’s display. Beyond the goals, it was his presence and assurance that helped Arsenal navigate a difficult contest. As the season progresses, performances like this reinforce why Rice is considered central to Arsenal’s ambitions and their push at the top of the table.