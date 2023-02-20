“He’s Coming Back To England”: Red-Hot Gunner Is Named As The Premier League’s Most Wanted Striker

If you are unaware of how revolutionary Folarin Balogun has become in Ligue 1, you must be living on another planet. The Arsenal striker on loan at Stade Reims has established himself as one of the greatest attackers Europe has to offer, scoring 16 goals in 22 league appearances. His goal tally places him as Ligue 1’s top scorer, ahead of the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi, all of whom might easily be the best scorers if they set their minds to it.

There has been much speculation regarding the striker’s future. Football Insider now believes that even if Arsenal do not recall him for the upcoming season, the attacker will play football in England next season.

“One source said Arsenal expect “half the Premier League” be be bidding for Balogun this summer, with a return overseas for the youngster deemed less of a possibility,” writes Football Insider.

Although the magazine does not explain Arsenal’s stance on selling Balogun, it states that the club is aware of his increasing worth. It will be interesting to see if Arteta decides to retain him next and have three reliable strikers at his disposal. Ultimately, after conquering Ligue 1, many will be interested to see if the 21-year-old can shine in the Premier League. With his prospects of playing in the Premier League high, even if he doesn’t stay at Arsenal, we may not have to wait long for him to show us what he’s got.

So, are you for or against Arsenal selling Balogun, or loaning him to another Premier League side?

Daniel O