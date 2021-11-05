‘He’s getting better’ – Joe Cole full of praise for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Joe Cole has praised heaped praise on Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, claiming that he has done extremely well in difficult circumstances.

The Gunners boss came under fire after an extremely rocky start to the current campaign, with our side sat rock-bottom of the Premier League table after three outings, without a single goal to boast from those matches.

Since then however, we have remained unbeaten in all competitions, flying up the table into joint-fifth at present, with the chance to go level with fourth depending on the weekend’s results.

Joe Cole has now moved to heap praise on the Gunners manager, insisting that he has always ‘given him credit’ for the role he has played.

“Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have certainly turned it round,” Cole told Coral via the Daily Star.

“They’ve got the results, a fantastic result at the weekend. I think what they have in their favour is their best players are their youngest players, so they’re going to improve very quickly.

“It looked a few weeks ago like Arteta was in real trouble and one thing I would say to him is he holds himself very, very well. I’ve always given him credit.

“I like the way he sets his teams up, but he’s getting better as a manager all the time because he’s coming through these hard times, thrown in at the deep end.”

You can’t disagree that he was well and truly thrown in at the deep end, and does keep turning things around. I don’t think anyone is calling for his head at present which must be making his job a little easier, and our run of form has put us right back in the hunt for a top-four finish.

Does Arteta get enough credit for the job he has done thus far?

Patrick

WATCH The Just Arsenal Show on YouTube – Dan Smith responds to being called Mr Negative