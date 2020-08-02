‘He’s gone’ TV pundit claims of key Arsenal star

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made his decision to quit Arsenal this summer, claiming ‘he’s gone’.
The striker scored both goals in firing the club to win the FA Cup yesterday evening, earning ourselves entry into the Europa League in the process, but with only 12 months remaining on his contract, the players future has remained up in the air.
His future was brought up after the final whistle, and Rio Ferdinand claims that Aubameyang’s reaction tells him that the striker is ready to leave.
“I think he’s [Aubameyang] gone from that reaction. He’s already decided,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.
“I’m going to enjoy this with my team-mates” – he sounds like someone who is going elsewhere.
“Arsenal need to do all they can to keep him. He was unbelievable. But the Arsenal fans adore him. Is he going to find that elsewhere in his career?
“I feel there have definitely been negotiations or he’s already decided I’m going to go.
“I’m going to enjoy this moment with my team-mates and I don’t want to talk about my future.
“From my own perspective if I’m committed to the club and I know I’m staying this is a moment for me to say I’m going to sort it out it’s not done yet but I will try and get it sorted out here guys.”
Arsenal will hopefully turn our attentions to persuading our key man to sign, but if his mind is already made up then there may be nothing that can be done.
Could there still be a chance to salvage PEA’s stay?
Patrick
Well, when you get asked the same questions by reporters week in week out after saying numerous times that they are in talks it gets boring for any player.
He was right to say no, only trophy and leaves the interview.
Talks are obviously happening between him and the club so let them do what they need to do to convince him to stay and put pen to paper
SO MANY DIFFERING ANGLES ARTICLE ON HERE ABOUT HIS STAYING OR LEAVING. Whatever is flavour of the moment appears and there seems to be no joined up thinking between the in house writers on this matter. We have had every angle under the sun covered, so I tend to ignore all of them and just wait and see. You who run JA know no more than any other Gooner about what Auba will decide. SO WHY THIS CONSTANT SPECULATION , PLEASE?
Iv read all depends on what transfer plans we have in store… if it suits his ambition of challenging then he may sign. Hes captain, Top goal scorer and worth every penny if we do get him to resign.
We need to make a statement signing in my opinion to convince Auba we are serious! Cabellos permanently along with Partey. Saliba already there and sell or swap deals Miki, Chambers, Papa, Elneny, Ozil & Guendouzi.
Apparently he wants Dembele from Barca but hes injured now and quite alot of the time, so a no for me unless we can snap him up on the cheap at the last minute.
Going to be interesting but we cannot like for like replace Auba so please Arsenal board get on the ball and get this done asap.