‘He’s gone’ TV pundit claims of key Arsenal star

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has made his decision to quit Arsenal this summer, claiming ‘he’s gone’.

The striker scored both goals in firing the club to win the FA Cup yesterday evening, earning ourselves entry into the Europa League in the process, but with only 12 months remaining on his contract, the players future has remained up in the air.

His future was brought up after the final whistle, and Rio Ferdinand claims that Aubameyang’s reaction tells him that the striker is ready to leave.

“I think he’s [Aubameyang] gone from that reaction. He’s already decided,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“I’m going to enjoy this with my team-mates” – he sounds like someone who is going elsewhere.

“Arsenal need to do all they can to keep him. He was unbelievable. But the Arsenal fans adore him. Is he going to find that elsewhere in his career?

“I feel there have definitely been negotiations or he’s already decided I’m going to go.

“I’m going to enjoy this moment with my team-mates and I don’t want to talk about my future.

“From my own perspective if I’m committed to the club and I know I’m staying this is a moment for me to say I’m going to sort it out it’s not done yet but I will try and get it sorted out here guys.”

Arsenal will hopefully turn our attentions to persuading our key man to sign, but if his mind is already made up then there may be nothing that can be done.

Could there still be a chance to salvage PEA’s stay?

Patrick