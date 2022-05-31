Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Arsenal remain keen on a deal to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester this summer, adding that the player will be on the move this summer.

The Belgian midfielder has around 12 months remaining on his current contract with the Foxes, so you would expect his current club to be open to his sale in order to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

Tielemans has proved to be a consistent performer in recent years, and is someone who is still relatively young having only recently turned 25 years-old, but one that represents someone with plenty of experience also.

The fact that he is set to become available this summer, it makes sense that we would be interested as he is would be a great addition to our squad, but Romano’s claim that this won’t be a quick negotiation tells me we are likely to be looking at cheaper alternatives also.

Arsenal are still interested in Youri Tielemans, plans have not changed. He’s a target for the midfield – but it’s not an imminent deal as negotiations will take some time. 🇧🇪 #AFC Two other clubs are also in the race for Tielemans, he’s gonna leave Leicester this summer. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2022

It remains to be seen how much Leicester would demand to allow Youri to leave this summer, but I would believe that even if we had to pay £30 Million to land him that would still represent a bargain for such a player.

Are we being linked with any better alternatives to Tielemans this summer?

Patrick

