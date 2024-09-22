“He’s got nobody to blame but himself.” Michael Owen has no sympathy for Trossard

Leandro Trossard put Arsenal in a difficult situation after being sent off for a second bookable offence in their match against Manchester City.

The Belgian started the game in midfield, replacing Martin Odegaard, who missed the match due to injury.

Trossard is typically one of Arsenal’s most impactful players when coming off the bench, but he struggled in this starting role.

He received two bookings, with the second—just before halftime—being particularly avoidable.

The former Brighton man was sent off for kicking the ball away after the referee had blown the whistle for a foul he committed.

Michael Owen commented that while the booking may have seemed harsh had it been someone else, Trossard’s decision to commit the foul and then kick the ball away made little sense.

He said on Premier League productions:

“If somebody else had made that foul and then kicked it [referee Michael Oliver] might not notice it, but he created a foul, a reckless foul, he heard the whistle, then kicked it away. He’s got nobody to blame but himself.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

That was a terrible mistake that Trossard did not have to make, and he knows he has let his team down, so he will be careful next time.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…