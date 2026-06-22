“He’s got” Patrick Vieira may have given Arsenal a reason to push for Ligue 1 star

Arsenal are interested in a move for Lille wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi, with the midfielder continuing to impress at the World Cup this summer as several clubs monitor his progress closely.

Bouaddi has been in fine form since breaking into the Lille first team, earning recognition as one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe. His performances secured him a place in the Morocco squad for the World Cup, and he has continued to show that he belongs at the highest level with composed displays throughout the tournament.

Several clubs are interested in signing him, with Arsenal among the teams considering a move. The Gunners believe adding a player with his profile would strengthen their midfield options and provide long-term quality within the squad ahead of next season.

Vieira Praises Bouaddi Development

Bouaddi recently signed a new long-term contract at Lille and, despite still being a teenager, there is already growing interest in his future. However, there is currently no pressure on him to leave the French side as he continues his development.

Patrick Vieira believes the midfielder already performs with the maturity and intelligence of a much more experienced player, highlighting both his technical quality and tactical awareness during the tournament.

Vieira told The Rest Is Football:

“Really impressive, he’s only 18 but he plays like a 30 year old.

“He’s got the tactical awareness, I think he’s always well positioned. He’s got the technical ability to play out from the back and a really strong personality.

“I quite like the midfield three from Morocco but, of course, he’s the talent in this team.”

Arsenal Monitoring Situation

Arsenal are continuing to monitor Bouaddi closely as they assess midfield additions ahead of next season. The club remain focused on recruiting talented young players capable of developing into important first team figures in the future.

Bouaddi’s performances for both Lille and Morocco have strengthened his reputation further, and Arsenal believe he could adapt well to their style if a transfer becomes possible in the coming seasons.

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