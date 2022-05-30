“He’s got that kind of Patrick Vieira style about him” Arsenal tipped to sign Premier League star

Noel Whelan reckons Arsenal should sign Tomas Soucek from West Ham because the midfielder plays like Patrick Vieira.

Soucek has been one of the Premier League’s finest midfielders and his form is one reason the Hammers have recently been competing for a place in Europe.

Arsenal will be in the market to bolster their squad in the next transfer window and the one position they have been tipped to improve on is their attack.

However, the best teams always invest in squad depth and it would make sense if Mikel Arteta bolsters his midfield as well.

Whelan believes Soucek will do a great job for the Spanish manager. He tells Football Insider: “Where would Soucek go? Would he fit into an Arsenal team, like a Xhaka out there? That’s a possibility.

“He’s got that kind of Patrick Vieira style about him, hasn’t he? Soucek dominates midfield as he’s good with his height. He breaks forward, gets into good areas in the box and he’s got the energy to get up and down.

“That might be something that they look at as an improvement on what they’ve got in that midfield area.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Soucek has been in good form for the Hammers and Whelan has been spot-on with some of his qualities.

We have seen our team struggle when Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka have been unavailable and the situation might be better if we have Soucek to replace them.

